Teyana Taylor And Her 0% Body Fat Completely Killed The Runway At NYFW

Teyana Taylor Crushed Her NYFW Performance

New York Fashion Week shows always draw star-studded crowds, and Philipp Plein’s this year was a testament to that. Future, Rae Sremmurd, 21 Savage, Metro Boomin, Teyana Taylor, and Nicki Minaj were all in the building for the event–most of them not just watching the show, but performing in it.

Though Teyana Taylor was doing her thing before hand, ever since her role in Kanye’s “Fade” music video, she’s been stunning everyone with her insane performance skills and 0% body fat. Last night, she put those same chops to the test to steal Philipp Plein’s show and effortlessly dance around wither her platinum blonde hair.

#TeyanaTaylor ripped the runway at #Philippplein #NYFW show ( via @pinkestluv) A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

This performance was absolutely everyyyythingggggg and had everyone talking, rightfully so. And of course, as always, Teyana’s husband Iman Sumpert was there to be his boo’s camera man and show support.

Backstage. Everyone deserves closure. Phillip picked the right one to close his. Ouch. #nyfw #philipplein #almondyaf A post shared by Iman Shumpert (@imanshumpert) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

Don’t hurt ’em, Tey.