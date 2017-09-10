BlackGirlMagic Sloane Stephens Wins The U.S. Open

#BlackGirlMagic

Sloane Stephens Wins U.S. Open

Sloane Stephens just did what detractors thought was unthinkable; she won the U.S. Open. The 24-year-old who was ranked 957th last month and had foot surgery in January, beat the No. 15-seeded Madison Keys, 6-3, 6-0, in just 61 minutes in the U.S. Open final.

Stephens herself called her win “impossible” as she accepted her trophy and $3.7 million US Open check with a shocked expression on her face.

““I should just retire now,” said Stephens. “I told Maddie [Madison Keys] I’m never going to be able to top this. I mean, talk about a comeback.”

There's some great @SloaneStephens photos out there but her reaction to being handed a check for $3.7 million takes the cake. pic.twitter.com/vo7IMemugP — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 10, 2017

According to The New York Times, Stephens is the first American woman not named Venus or Serena Williams to win a Grand Slam singles title since Jennifer Capriati at the 2002 Australian Open.

#BlackGirlMagic indeed!

When @SloaneStephens was 11, a coach told her mom she'd be lucky to play D-II tennis. "Parents, never give up on your kids." 🔥👏🎾🏆 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/QMnGlH61FM — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 9, 2017

Congrats Sloane!