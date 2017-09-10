#BlackGirlMagic Sloane Stephens Wins The U.S. Open
Sloane Stephens Wins U.S. Open
Sloane Stephens just did what detractors thought was unthinkable; she won the U.S. Open. The 24-year-old who was ranked 957th last month and had foot surgery in January, beat the No. 15-seeded Madison Keys, 6-3, 6-0, in just 61 minutes in the U.S. Open final.
Stephens herself called her win “impossible” as she accepted her trophy and $3.7 million US Open check with a shocked expression on her face.
““I should just retire now,” said Stephens. “I told Maddie [Madison Keys] I’m never going to be able to top this. I mean, talk about a comeback.”
According to The New York Times, Stephens is the first American woman not named Venus or Serena Williams to win a Grand Slam singles title since Jennifer Capriati at the 2002 Australian Open.
#BlackGirlMagic indeed!
Congrats Sloane!