Jazmine’s Got A Man! Philly Songstress Reveals Her Sweet Thang

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Jazmine Sullivan Reveals Her Boyfriend, Musician Dave Watson, On Instagram

Jazmine Sullivan shook things up a bit this weekend when she shared a boo’ed up photo with a mystery man. Of course, his identity only remained a secret for so long…

Jazmine has been dating Philly musician Dave Watson, who shared the same video of them last week with a slightly different caption.

He’s a drummer and a vocalist

E L E M E N T

A post shared by "Dave" (@iamdavewatson) on

Also, this relationship isn’t super new — although many of us are just finding out about it now because of Jazmine’s post. The pair have been together since March, at least. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Hit the flip for more cute pics of the pair

SplashNews

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Bangers, Congratulations, Coupled Up

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus