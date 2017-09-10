Jazmine’s Got A Man! Philly Songstress Reveals Her Sweet Thang

Jazmine Sullivan Reveals Her Boyfriend, Musician Dave Watson, On Instagram

Jazmine Sullivan shook things up a bit this weekend when she shared a boo’ed up photo with a mystery man. Of course, his identity only remained a secret for so long…

Sh*t get heated, she the one that's gone mail me. If you niggas whispering she the one that'a tell me. #AlliNeed #NorthSideLove A post shared by "Dave" (@iamdavewatson) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

Jazmine has been dating Philly musician Dave Watson, who shared the same video of them last week with a slightly different caption.

He’s a drummer and a vocalist

E L E M E N T A post shared by "Dave" (@iamdavewatson) on Jul 26, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

Also, this relationship isn’t super new — although many of us are just finding out about it now because of Jazmine’s post. The pair have been together since March, at least. Congratulations to the happy couple!

SplashNews