Jazmine’s Got A Man! Philly Songstress Reveals Her Sweet Thang
Haven't been able to separate since our first date. We didn't know what "this" was, but we knew we didn't wanna let it go! Then U took this beat up heart and made it feel brand new again.. So thank u! Thank u for being u! For loving and respecting me daily. U ain't always rt, but ur just rt for ME! So Hbd.. can't wait to spend all of them looking at u the same way! Love u with all my heart baby! 😘❤️❤️❤️❤️
Jazmine Sullivan Reveals Her Boyfriend, Musician Dave Watson, On Instagram
Jazmine Sullivan shook things up a bit this weekend when she shared a boo’ed up photo with a mystery man. Of course, his identity only remained a secret for so long…
Jazmine has been dating Philly musician Dave Watson, who shared the same video of them last week with a slightly different caption.
He’s a drummer and a vocalist
Also, this relationship isn’t super new — although many of us are just finding out about it now because of Jazmine’s post. The pair have been together since March, at least. Congratulations to the happy couple!
Hit the flip for more cute pics of the pair
SplashNews