WTF: Man Murders Four People Then Knocks On Stranger’s Door To Confess

Man Kills 4 People Then Walks Naked To Stranger’s House

According to reports from The Boston Globe, an extremely deranged man viciously murdered four people in Groton, Massachusetts, then walked naked and splattered in blood to a stranger’s house to announce that he was the killer. The killer, Orion Krause, stumbled upon the house of Walter and Thelka Alcocer on Friday and told them, “I need help. I just murdered four people.’’

Walter led a completely naked Krause to a chair next to his swimming pool, where he sat down and told him, “I need my sleeping pills.’’ Alcocer called the cops, who later carried away his uninvited house guest away on a stretcher.

Though cops have not released the identities of any of the four people killed, local District Attorney Marian Ryan said, “It appears to be a situation of tragic family violence. . . . This was not a random act.’’ Those murdered included a husband and wife in their 80s and two middle-aged women.

