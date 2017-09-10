Nicki Minaj Brings Out Yo Gotti, Rae Sremmurd And 21 Savage At Phillip Plein For NYFW

Nicki Minaj brings out 21 Savage, Rae Sremmurd and Yo Gotti at Philipp Plein event at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City

Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Rae Sremmurd And Yo Gotti Perform At Phillip Plein’s Show

Hip-Hop stole the show for NYFW at the Phillip Plein show Saturday. Nicki Minaj graced the runway alongside some of her most famous collaborators, Yo Gotti, 21 Savage and Rae Sremmurd.

Looks like quite a concert!

Check out more photos below and hit the flip for social media shots from all those involved.

😜 Black Barbie w/the Black Beatles 🤸🏿‍♀️

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

🚫🏳 🔥🔥🔥🔥🚨🚨🚨 Performed #NoFlag #NYFW

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Yesterday's rehearsal look: Jacket/Pants by #VERSACE ~ boot by #YSL bag by #Chanel We aint throwin #NoFlag

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

    Nigga we ain't throwin no flags @21savage #NoFlag 🚫🏳 go listen 👅

    A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

    Performing @ the after party tonight. #NYFW @philippplein78 @philipppleininternational

    A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

    Turn ya goofy down #NYFW #Plein

    A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

    #NWFW @philippplein78

    A post shared by Rae Sremmurd (@raesremmurd) on

    Fear The Beard 🤘🏾🤘🏾 #SremmLife #NYFW

    A post shared by Rae Sremmurd (@raesremmurd) on

    Showtime

    A post shared by J✖️M (@unclejxm) on

    My booking info in my bio, I do fashion now

    A post shared by J✖️M (@unclejxm) on

    We ain't throwing no flags #ongod @nickiminaj

    A post shared by Saint Lauren Don (@21savage) on

    Date night #nyfw 🌹

    A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

    Looks like Amber Rose was in the building as well.

