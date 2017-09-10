Nicki Minaj Brings Out Yo Gotti, Rae Sremmurd And 21 Savage At Phillip Plein For NYFW

Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Rae Sremmurd And Yo Gotti Perform At Phillip Plein’s Show

Hip-Hop stole the show for NYFW at the Phillip Plein show Saturday. Nicki Minaj graced the runway alongside some of her most famous collaborators, Yo Gotti, 21 Savage and Rae Sremmurd.

Looks like quite a concert!

Check out more photos below and hit the flip for social media shots from all those involved.