Ignition: K. Michelle’s ‘Not Surprised’ About The R. Kelly Sex Cult Allegations

“Right is right and wrong is wrong…”—K. Michelle

K. Michelle Speaks On R.Kelly Sex Cult Allegations

K. Michelle is speaking on her former mentor whose allegations that he’s keeping a hoard of women “hostage” in a sex cult rocked the internet. K, who previously called R. Kelly not only her mentor but her “idol” is addressing rumors that the Pied Piper’s involved in some shady sexual dealings.

In between speaking to Billboard about her music and engagement to Dr. Kastan Sims, K was asked about R. Kelly considering that she once navigated the music scene under his wing.

According to K, it’s “not surprising” to hear about his sex cult and she’s planning to speak further on just exactly what that means. Not only that, she can relate to the alleged abuse the women are undergoing and she remembers when people tried to bash her over it.

“I’m not surprised by them, I’m actually going to be speaking more about it because I do feel like it’s my obligation as a woman to tell the truth and to do right by other females that are in the business and all these young women who don’t have a voice,” said K. “So it’s been something that’s been toying and been really stressing me and I’ve been going back and forth with how to speak about it and how to do right for those girls and read some comments about one of the accusers. I went to a blog and I saw women tearing this little girl up. And it immediately brought tears to my eyes because I remember what that was like trying to tell about my abuse,” she added. “I’ve dealt with other abuse and I tried to tell but when I was telling people were calling me a liar, they were bashing me, they were telling me I was hateful,” she said. “To read those comments about these women, these young women, these little girls and how people were so naïve to reality or just didn’t give a fuck about the reality and to call these little girls liars and to really take them down, is something I don’t really know right now if I’m willing to stand aside and watch it happen. But I can honestly tell you right now that I have yet to find the proper platform and the proper way to protect and voice my support for these women. I’m not here to bash but right is right and wrong is wrong. That’s all I can really say right now.”

Damn, we wonder what K’s ready to come clean about.

She also added that she can’t speak on whether or not the allegations are true, but added that “there’s something that is true.”

“I can’t speak on it. I do believe that in every piece of the story there’s something that is true and I’ve learned so much from my mentor and it’s just the right time and place to say things, to do it properly so that the people you’re trying to help are actually helped instead of taunted so I’ll be speaking more about it but I’ll be doing it in the right way.”

K’s clearly choosing her words very carefully…

NYC always has a little piece of my heart. I love my @fashionnova jeans with my little gucci cardigan ❤️ #gucci #giuseppezanotti Wig head is always close by😂 A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Sep 10, 2017 at 1:46am PDT

What do YOU think she’s preparing to say???