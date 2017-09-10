No Chill: Adrien Broner Filmed In Multiple Altercations On The Las Vegas Strip

Adrien Broner Got Caught Up On The Vegas Strip

TMZ released footage on Sunday that shows what appears to be Adrien Broner in two separate altercations on the Las Vegas Strip.

The video starts with a calm Broner taking pics with fans. Moments later he snaps for some reason, but it’s unclear why. The boxer looks enraged as he walks near the MGM. One of his female companions tried to calm him down, but Broner wasn’t having that either as he shoves her, which sends her flying backward. After that he sent a crazy blow to a man who was knocked down quickly by the punch.

The end result was the other man being seen sprawled out on the concrete with onlookers identifying Broner to nearby security officers. From the footage, it doesn’t appear that any of this activity led to him being arrested. Security allegedly talked to Adrien but then ended up letting him go.