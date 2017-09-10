Strong Woke Loving: Angela Rye & Common Make It Official At The Creative Arts Emmys

Some people we actually like…

Common And Angela Rye Are Dating

Well, this is exciting. After weeks of speculation, it looks like one of Hollywood’s newest [and wokest] couples is ready to come forward.

We’ve heard rumblings that in between hosting her On One podcast and shaming and shutting down right wingers on national television, our Political Analyst Bae Angela Rye was lovingly looking into the eyes of Lonnie Rashid a.k.a. Common.

And now it looks the two confirmed their coupledom at Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmys where they posed on the carpet together…

and looked cutely coupled up.

Watch that hand buddy…

Having Angela by his side must have been especially sweet for Common considering that he and musician Robert Glasper took home Emmys for the track “Letter To The Free” from Ava Duvernay’s 13th documentary.

Congrats!

We’re shipping Common and Angela HARD, don’t they seem like a great match?

More from the Daytime Emmys on the flip.