Strong Woke Loving: Angela Rye & Common Make It Official At The Creative Arts Emmys

Common And Angela Rye Are Dating
Well, this is exciting. After weeks of speculation, it looks like one of Hollywood’s newest [and wokest] couples is ready to come forward.
We’ve heard rumblings that in between hosting her On One podcast and shaming and shutting down right wingers on national television, our Political Analyst Bae Angela Rye was lovingly looking into the eyes of Lonnie Rashid a.k.a. Common.
And now it looks the two confirmed their coupledom at Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmys where they posed on the carpet together…
and looked cutely coupled up.
Watch that hand buddy…
Having Angela by his side must have been especially sweet for Common considering that he and musician Robert Glasper took home Emmys for the track “Letter To The Free” from Ava Duvernay’s 13th documentary.
Congrats!
We’re shipping Common and Angela HARD, don’t they seem like a great match?
Ava Duvernay’s 13th doc not only picked up a win for Common’s song, it won three more Emmys last night. During her speech for Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Special Ava spoke candidly on the trauma experienced by families of those who’ve fallen victim to mass incarceration.
“It was a beautiful process but it was an emotional process to steep yourself in,” said Ava according to Deadline.
“I want to thank, and think about tonight the hundreds of thousands of families who are waiting for their loved ones to come home,” she said. “Mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, who don’t know where their loved one is. Unsung heroes of a struggle that has not a lot to do with them, but has a lot to do with how they live each day.”
We see you, Queen!