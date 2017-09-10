Bye Becky: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Wanted Off The Show After Supposed Racist Rant

Co-Stars Want Danielle Staub Off ‘Real Housewives’ After Racist Comments

TMZ has reported that some of the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ cast desperately want Danielle Staub edited out of the new season of the program, because they just found out about a racist rant she went on years ago.

Apparently, someone on the show’s crew pointed out that audio recordings of Staub’s rant existed, and now cast members are demanding to meet with production to get her off of the show completely. TMZ explains, “the audio recording is reportedly from a fight Danielle had with an ex-bf in 2015. She can be heard calling him a “stupid f***ing Mexican.” She also dropped the n-word several times.”

Though Staub was not on ‘Real Housewives’ at the time of the recording, she’s now returned for season 8–which has already wrapped shooting. She reportedly has an enormous amount of airtime, so editing around her parts would not be a simple task for producers. Several cast members are disgusted they shot scenes with her and are worried it will hurt their reputations.