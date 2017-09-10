We Fly High…But There Were No Planes Left: Jim Jones Is Trapped In Miami For Hurricane Irma

Jim Jones Is Making The Best Of The Hurricane in Florida

Hurricane Irma has already started its effects on south Florida, and Jim Jones is in the thick of it all. Thousands of Miami residents–and those in other areas of the state as well–all evacuated ahead of Hurricane Irma’s arrival, Jim Jones was left with no other choice than to stay and ride out the category 4 storm.

In a video to TMZ, Jones explained he tried to find a way out of Miami before the storm arrived, but pretty much every opportunity ended up being a dead end. “I tried to get out of here it was no flights. I tried to get a private jet, there was no fuel in Miami… Just to get to Orlando it was like 12 hours.” He also said he stocked up on Cap’N Crunch, Raisin Bran, and other snacks “like I’m gonna be here for two years.”

Reporting live from th joint #Irma smile God got us A post shared by jimjonescapo (@jimjonescapo) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Jim ain’t letting the hurricane stop him from enjoying his life. He’s been posting multiple videos reporting on the storm, “live from th joint” and letting everyone know what’s going down.

Shoutout to everyone getting their weather updates from a certified gangsta instead of the actual news.