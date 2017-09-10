Sweet Lady Beysus: Beyoncé Shares Special Moments From Hurricane Relief Efforts In Houston
- By Bossip Staff
Beyonce Shares Photos From Bey Good Events At St. John
As we previously reported, Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, Blue Ivy and Tina Lawson were on hand at Bey’s childhood church home St. John’s for a BeyGood event with Trae the Truth to help her hometown’s hurricane relief efforts. Bey’s shared a ton of photos from the day on her website as well as Instagram. Check out the pictures below:
Thanks to everyone who donated to BeyGOOD and contributed to helping so many families in Houston. Thank you Pastor Rudy, Michelle, Ingrid and all at St. John's Church. Thank you to Trae Tha Truth and your crew. Y'all are so consistently dedicated to our community. Thank you!! There is still work to do so please continue to donate and do all you can to restore our city.