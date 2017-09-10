Sweet Lady Beysus: Beyoncé Shares Special Moments From Hurricane Relief Efforts In Houston

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 03: Beyonce walks backstage during the 2017 Budweiser Made in America festival - Day 2 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 3, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Beyonce Shares Photos From Bey Good Events At St. John

As we previously reported, Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, Blue Ivy and Tina Lawson were on hand at Bey’s childhood church home St. John’s for a BeyGood event with Trae the Truth to help her hometown’s hurricane relief efforts. Bey’s shared a ton of photos from the day on her website as well as Instagram. Check out the pictures below:

