Sweet Lady Beysus: Beyoncé Shares Special Moments From Hurricane Relief Efforts In Houston

Thanks to everyone who donated to BeyGOOD and contributed to helping so many families in Houston. Thank you Pastor Rudy, Michelle, Ingrid and all at St. John's Church. Thank you to Trae Tha Truth and your crew. Y'all are so consistently dedicated to our community. Thank you!! There is still work to do so please continue to donate and do all you can to restore our city.

