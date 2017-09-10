Black FDNY Worker Receives Racist Letter For Helping EMT Involved In Noose Hanging Incident

Keisha Brockington Receives Racist Letter

Another day, another racist letter. A union FDNY worker who was targeted is asking for an investigation into an anonymous letter she received.

According to The New York Daily News, back in August a noose was discovered hanging in an ambulance at Keisha Brockington’s station.

The person behind the noose was discovered to be EMT John Thornton who told upper management that it was just a practical joke for a coworker who’d just broken up with their girlfriend.

The NYDN reports that Thornton then asked Brockington for advice and she told him to contact the EMS union’s vice president, but the plan backfired.

Thornton was suspended and his probationary period as a new hire was extended for 6 months.

Fast-forward to present day and Brockington’s telling the outlet that a racist letter popped up in her locker from an anonymous source.

““You stupid n—– better watch your back, talking all this crap,” reads the leter. “You better watch your back when you start your car up. Nothing better than a dead n—–. Trying to get innocent people fired for a funny prank,” according to the Daily News.

She’s since filed a police report and alerted management.

Gee, we wonder who could’ve possibly sent this woman a letter. Shouldn’t be hard for the police to piece this one together, right?