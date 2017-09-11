#FreeKaep Week 1: The Quarterbacks Worse Than Colin Kaepernick Who Played On Sunday
Week 1 Quarterbacks Worse Than Kaepernick
So Colin Kaepernick still isn’t on an NFL roster and it’s pretty clear why: his protest made the rich white owners in the NFL mad. His current unemployment has nothing to do with his on-the-field play because if that were the case he’d definitely be in the league. Want proof? Just look at the sh***y players who played Week 1.
Oh yeah, we have the receipts. And we’re going to be doing this all damn season until Kaep is signed. So let’s look at the worst QBs who played so far. And, remember, these are STARTERS, not even backups. SMH.
Scott Tolzien – Indianapolis Colts – There’s no reason the Colts wouldn’t sign Kaep until Andrew Luck is back in October. But in the meantime, Tolzien stunk up the joint with 128 yards and 2 picks. Zero TDs.
Josh McCown – New York Jets – He stinks. He’s been bad but on Sunday he threw 39 passes for 187 yards, 0TDs and 2 INTs.
Blake Bortles – Jacksonville Jaguars – There’s been a big fuss over the Jaguars and their choosing to keep Bortles as the starter despite the fact he’s trash juice on a warm summer’s morrow. He proved that point again by going 11-21 and 125 yards.
Tom Savage – Houston Texans – Savage lasted a whole half a game before getting pulled. He threw for 62 yards before his coach had enough.
Brian Hoyer – San Francisco 49ers – It’s never been a question that Kaep is better than Hoyer. Yet the 49ers went with the former Texan who threw for 193 yards, 0 TDs and a pick. And three whole a$$ points.
Andy Dalton – Cincinnati Bengals – To be fair, Dalton is a better QB than Kaepernick, but he threw 4 INTs and had a 28 passer rating. So you can’t say Kaep is too bad to play if your top tier Qbs are playing like this.