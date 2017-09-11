FreeKaep Week 1: The Quarterbacks Worse Than Colin Kaepernick Who Played On Sunday

Week 1 Quarterbacks Worse Than Kaepernick

So Colin Kaepernick still isn’t on an NFL roster and it’s pretty clear why: his protest made the rich white owners in the NFL mad. His current unemployment has nothing to do with his on-the-field play because if that were the case he’d definitely be in the league. Want proof? Just look at the sh***y players who played Week 1.

Oh yeah, we have the receipts. And we’re going to be doing this all damn season until Kaep is signed. So let’s look at the worst QBs who played so far. And, remember, these are STARTERS, not even backups. SMH.