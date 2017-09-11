Insecure Finale: #TeamLawrence Is C-Walking All Over #TeamIssa And Her Bouch-Surfing Lifestyle

- By Bossip Staff
Team Issa Took A Finale L

The Insecure Finale was bonkers and the perfect way to end a great second season. Things didn’t end quite well for Issa, though, as she found herself ending the season in a similar position to Lawrence when we saw him at the beginning of the season. So now all the slander #TeamIssa gave #TeamLawrence at the beginning of the season came back to bit them. Damn.

So now #TeamLawrence is feeling like celebrating. Welp. So look at the final Insecure Twitter fight of the season.

