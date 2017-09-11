Sweet Woke Bae Bliss: Angela Rye Praises Her ‘So Dope’ Boo Common

New couple alert…

Angela Rye Praises Common

Yes, Angela Rye and Common are dating and yes, they seem to be as perfect a match as they sound.

As previously reported after months of moving in silence, the duo made it official at the Creative Arts Emmys where Common accepted an award for the track “Letter To The Free” from Ava Duvernay’s 13th documentary.

Obviously proud of her “so dope” bae, Angela sent a sweet message to Comm who’s just a Tony award short of the coveted EGOT [Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony] status.

“Super proud of this guy for having a big #EGO, which is not to be confused with a big ego. Here he is giving thanks to the Almighty for his Emmy just like he does for taking every breath, every single day,” wrote our smitten political analyst bae.”May we all be inspired to #WORKwoke. ✊🏾💕 #heisSOdope.”

What do YOU think about Angela Rye and Common’s super cute, super woke coupledom???