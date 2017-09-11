Ho Sit Down: Oxidized Avocado Spews Islamophobic Hate At Canadian Sikh Politician [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Image via Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Jagmeet Singh Takes A Non-Violent Approach To Racist White Woman’s Rhetoric

They say Canadian folks are a docile lot, but we damn sure can’t tell

Jagmeet Singh is a Canadian politician and a voice of the New Democratic party in the Toronto area. He is also Sikh. During a recent meet-and-greet, Jagmeet was accosted by a vile racist wench who pointed a finger in his face and accused him of being everything but a child of Allah.

Signh’s reaction sparked a major viral moment when he urged the crowd to respond to the hateful heffa with love and respect.

Jagmeet is a WAY better person than us. We’d rather treat this beyotch to thugs from the set than love and respect…

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1584850/ho-sit-down-oxidized-avocado-spews-islamophobic-hate-at-canadian-muslim-politician-video-43081/
Categories: Bolitics, Elsewhere In The World, Hi Hater

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus