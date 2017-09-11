Ho Sit Down: Oxidized Avocado Spews Islamophobic Hate At Canadian Sikh Politician [Video]

Image via Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Jagmeet Singh Takes A Non-Violent Approach To Racist White Woman’s Rhetoric

They say Canadian folks are a docile lot, but we damn sure can’t tell…

Jagmeet Singh is a Canadian politician and a voice of the New Democratic party in the Toronto area. He is also Sikh. During a recent meet-and-greet, Jagmeet was accosted by a vile racist wench who pointed a finger in his face and accused him of being everything but a child of Allah.

Signh’s reaction sparked a major viral moment when he urged the crowd to respond to the hateful heffa with love and respect.

Jagmeet is a WAY better person than us. We’d rather treat this beyotch to thugs from the set than love and respect…