Sloane Stephens’ Reaction To Securing A $3M Bag At The US Open Made Everyone Fall In Love With Her
- By Bossip Staff
Sloane Stephens Is America’s Sweetheart
Sloane Stephens is bae for real. Over the weekend she won the US Open and make us all proud. But she took things further when she saw the $3.7 million check for winning. Her reaction was absolutely priceless and it made people fall in love even more.
Sloane is a certified household name now and an American sweetheart. Oh, THEY mad? Who cares? We love her.