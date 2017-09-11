Divorce Drama? Janet Jackson Breaks Down Onstage In Houston Performing “What About”

Janet Jackson looking back in shape in a variety of tight outfits after giving birth several months ago as she performs the opening night of her State Of The World tour at the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA after postponing her Unbreakable Tour in 2016 to start a family

Janet Jackson Breaks Down In Tears Performing “What About”

This weekend was an emotional one for Janet Jackson as her State of the World Tour came to Houston. While onstage Saturday, Janet broke down in tears as she attempted to perform “What About.”

You can watch a clip below

At the end you can see her visibly crying as she gestures to herself saying “This is me.”

The song is pretty old (20 years!) but the lyrics are really intense. It’s pretty much an anthem for someone suffering through an abusive relationship.

What about the times you lied to me
What about the times you said no one would want me
What about all the sh*t you’ve done to me
What about that, what about that
What about the times you yelled at me
What about the times I cried, you wouldn’t even hold me
What about those things
What about that, what about that

The lyrics actually get more harsh…

What about the times you hit my face
What about the times you kept on when I said “no more please”
What about those things
What about that, what about that
What about the times you shamed me
What about the times you said you didn’t fu** her
She only gave you head
What about that, what about that

Intense right? Do you think she’s just reliving the emotion of the song? Is the divorce getting to her?

Prayers up for Janet, she’s such a strong, beautiful force to be reckoned with.

Speaking of her strength, Janet visited Hurricane Harvey evacuees while in Houston.

HIt the flip for photos

Janet Jackson, flanked by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, left, and her brother Randy Jackson, right, walk through the George R. Brown Center, which became a Red Cross shelter in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey Houston, Texas, USA, September 8, 2017.

Singer Janet Jackson and brother Randy Jackson (R) visit displaced people at the temporary shelter at George R. Brown convention center in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 8, 2017.

Janet’s been flaunting that snatched post baby body too and even got props from Kimmy Cakes on it!

Thanks for the ❤️ @people! Story link in my bio. #Snatched #SOTW #TeamJJ

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

