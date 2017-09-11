Divorce Drama? Janet Jackson Breaks Down Onstage In Houston Performing “What About”

Janet Jackson Breaks Down In Tears Performing “What About”

This weekend was an emotional one for Janet Jackson as her State of the World Tour came to Houston. While onstage Saturday, Janet broke down in tears as she attempted to perform “What About.”

You can watch a clip below

Janet Jackson's emotional performance of "What About" from tonight's #SOTW will leave you riveted. "This is me" – Janet Jackson pic.twitter.com/q3Lq4DjKBs — #JanetsLegacyMatters (@janetslegacy) September 10, 2017

At the end you can see her visibly crying as she gestures to herself saying “This is me.”

The song is pretty old (20 years!) but the lyrics are really intense. It’s pretty much an anthem for someone suffering through an abusive relationship.

What about the times you lied to me

What about the times you said no one would want me

What about all the sh*t you’ve done to me

What about that, what about that

What about the times you yelled at me

What about the times I cried, you wouldn’t even hold me

What about those things

What about that, what about that

The lyrics actually get more harsh…

What about the times you hit my face

What about the times you kept on when I said “no more please”

What about those things

What about that, what about that

What about the times you shamed me

What about the times you said you didn’t fu** her

She only gave you head

What about that, what about that

Intense right? Do you think she’s just reliving the emotion of the song? Is the divorce getting to her?

Prayers up for Janet, she’s such a strong, beautiful force to be reckoned with.

Speaking of her strength, Janet visited Hurricane Harvey evacuees while in Houston.

