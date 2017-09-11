Divorce Drama? Janet Jackson Breaks Down Onstage In Houston Performing “What About”
Janet Jackson Breaks Down In Tears Performing “What About”
This weekend was an emotional one for Janet Jackson as her State of the World Tour came to Houston. While onstage Saturday, Janet broke down in tears as she attempted to perform “What About.”
You can watch a clip below
Janet Jackson's emotional performance of "What About" from tonight's #SOTW will leave you riveted.
"This is me" – Janet Jackson pic.twitter.com/q3Lq4DjKBs
— #JanetsLegacyMatters (@janetslegacy) September 10, 2017
At the end you can see her visibly crying as she gestures to herself saying “This is me.”
The song is pretty old (20 years!) but the lyrics are really intense. It’s pretty much an anthem for someone suffering through an abusive relationship.
What about the times you lied to me
What about the times you said no one would want me
What about all the sh*t you’ve done to me
What about that, what about that
What about the times you yelled at me
What about the times I cried, you wouldn’t even hold me
What about those things
What about that, what about that
The lyrics actually get more harsh…
What about the times you hit my face
What about the times you kept on when I said “no more please”
What about those things
What about that, what about that
What about the times you shamed me
What about the times you said you didn’t fu** her
She only gave you head
What about that, what about that
Intense right? Do you think she’s just reliving the emotion of the song? Is the divorce getting to her?
Prayers up for Janet, she’s such a strong, beautiful force to be reckoned with.
Speaking of her strength, Janet visited Hurricane Harvey evacuees while in Houston.
