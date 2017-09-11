Coupled Up: Cardi B And Offset Attend Rihanna’s Fenty NYFW Show
- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B And Offset Were Fashion Week’s Power Couple
Cardi B and Offset are still going SKRONG… The pair were spotted looking crute and stuff at Rihanna’s Fenty PUMA Fashion Show Sunday night.
Cardi’s definitely living her best life and Offset’s success level has been off the charts ever since his release from prison. Is it safe to say they were THE IT COUPLE for NYFW this year?
Peep the pics Cardi posted from this weekend’s shows:
Ayeeeeee!
Hit the flip for more photos from the show
RihRih looking like a boss…
Headed to the afterparty
Model Slick Woods backstage getting her face beat
Ashley Graham got them thangs out
Whoopi still young at heart
And Joan Smalls
Tinashe outside the show (it’s rumored she couldn’t get in)
And Scott Disick — looking like he’s doing something Kourtney wouldn’t approve of