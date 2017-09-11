Coupled Up: Cardi B And Offset Attend Rihanna’s Fenty NYFW Show

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 6

Cardi B Arriving to Rihanna's Fenty PUMA Fashion Show.

SAF / PressPhotoBank

Cardi B And Offset Were Fashion Week’s Power Couple

Cardi B and Offset are still going SKRONG… The pair were spotted looking crute and stuff at Rihanna’s Fenty PUMA Fashion Show Sunday night.

Cardi B and Offset at the Fenty X Puma Fashion Show

PressPhotoBank / SAF

Cardi’s definitely living her best life and Offset’s success level has been off the charts ever since his release from prison. Is it safe to say they were THE IT COUPLE for NYFW this year?

Peep the pics Cardi posted from this weekend’s shows:

MATCH ME @offsetyrn #fentypuma

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Jesus Christ 😱😱😱😱😱 #fentyxpuma

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

@laquan_smith your presentation was Dope …loving the new men collection too …Oo heyyyy boy @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Ayeeeeee!

Hit the flip for more photos from the show

Rihanna at the Fenty X Puma Fashion Show After Party

PressPhotoBank / Splash News

RihRih looking like a boss…

Rihanna Fenty Fashion Show

pressphotobank/Bauergriffin.com

Headed to the afterparty

Model Slick Woods Backstage at Fenty x Puma Fashion Show

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Model Slick Woods backstage getting her face beat

Model Slick Woods Backstage at Fenty x Puma Fashion Show

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Ashley Graham seen arriving to Rihanna's Fenty Puma fashion show.

SAF / PressPhotoBank

Ashley Graham got them thangs out

Ashley Graham seen arriving to Rihanna's Fenty Puma fashion show.

SAF / PressPhotoBank

Whoopi Goldberg at the Fenty X Puma Fashion Show

PressPhotoBank / SAF

Whoopi still young at heart

Jooan Smalls at the Fenty X Puma Fashion Show

PressPhotoBank / SAF

And Joan Smalls

Tinashe gets denied at the Fenty X Puma Fashion Show

PressPhotoBank/SAF/SplashNews

Tinashe outside the show (it’s rumored she couldn’t get in)

Scott Disick attends the Fenty PUMA after party with Madison Beer and Delilah Hamlin.

SAF / PressPhotoBank

And Scott Disick — looking like he’s doing something Kourtney wouldn’t approve of

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Coupled Up

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus