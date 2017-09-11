Coupled Up: Cardi B And Offset Attend Rihanna’s Fenty NYFW Show

Cardi B And Offset Were Fashion Week’s Power Couple

Cardi B and Offset are still going SKRONG… The pair were spotted looking crute and stuff at Rihanna’s Fenty PUMA Fashion Show Sunday night.

Cardi’s definitely living her best life and Offset’s success level has been off the charts ever since his release from prison. Is it safe to say they were THE IT COUPLE for NYFW this year?

Peep the pics Cardi posted from this weekend’s shows:

MATCH ME @offsetyrn #fentypuma A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 10, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Jesus Christ 😱😱😱😱😱 #fentyxpuma A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 10, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

@laquan_smith your presentation was Dope …loving the new men collection too …Oo heyyyy boy @offsetyrn A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Ayeeeeee!

