Welp! Bobby Brown Sues To Put A Stop To Bobbi Kristina Flick Over THIS

Bobby Brown Sue’s Over Bobbi Kristina Biopic

It looks like Bobby Brown is afraid he is going to get dragged after his portrayal in TVone’s upcoming biopic for his late daughtter Bobbi Kristina. The former R&B star suing the network to stop it. The New York Post reports that Brown filed a suit in a Manhattan Federal Court, where he calls their portrayal of his character “defamatory and untrue”.

Allegedly Brown, who is portrayed in his daughter’s biopic by actor Hassan Johnson, is seen as a “hard drug user” who neglects his fatherly duties. Brown is also seeking $1 million damages from the biopic’s production companies, TV One LLC, Simmons Shelley entertainment, and their affiliates.

TV One, however, is not backing down! They “stand by the film and its representation of this period in Bobbi Kristina’s life,” the production company said in a statement to E! News.

The film is set to air on the network on October 8 at 7/6C. Here’s a preview: