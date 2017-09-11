Slayana Taylor & Her Baelicious Baaawdy Sizzled NY Fashion Week

This is my "you're the luckiest man alive face" 😂 pic.twitter.com/NwRhxVn46f — Iman Shumpert I (@imanshumpert) September 10, 2017

SLAYana Taylor Wins NY Fashion Week

Queen Slayana Taylor and her baelicious baaaaawdy shattered the internet into a million heart eyes during the kick-off of NY Fashion Week where she showcased her impossibly flawless abs, breathtaking dance moves and superstar appeal that launched her into the global fashion spotlight.

I want someone to look at me the way tracee ellis ross looks at teyana taylor pic.twitter.com/qTIbPRQR3j — 🌈Karl Blackerfeld (@Rmvno) September 9, 2017

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Teyana the Baaawdy’s Fashion Week slay on the flip.