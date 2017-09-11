Slayana Taylor & Her Baelicious Baaawdy Sizzled NY Fashion Week

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 20

SLAYana Taylor Wins NY Fashion Week

Queen Slayana Taylor and her baelicious baaaaawdy shattered the internet into a million heart eyes during the kick-off of NY Fashion Week where she showcased her impossibly flawless abs, breathtaking dance moves and superstar appeal that launched her into the global fashion spotlight.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Teyana the Baaawdy’s Fashion Week slay on the flip.

