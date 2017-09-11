Exclusive: Broke Baller Derek Fisher Gets $125K Alimony & Child Support Reduced To Zero!!

Derek Fisher & Ex Wife Still Working On Fallout From Divorce

Derek Fisher has successfully gotten his ex-wife on board to effectively eliminate her child support and alimony after he lost his job as a New York Knicks coach.

Fisher filed paperwork over the summer asking the judge who presided on his 2016 split from Candace to halt his ongoing $109,000 in monthly alimony and $15,000 a month in child support payments because he’s no longer working as a coach for the New York basketball franchise.

The Knicks organization fired Fisher in Feb. 2016, following another dismal season, and his severance from the job ended on June 30, 2017.



Unemployed Candace agreed, and under the terms of their deal, as of July 1, Fisher will no longer have to pay child support or alimony. However, on the first of the month, lawyers for each side will have to confer with one another to see if there are any job prospects in the pipeline and whether their alimony and child support deal needs to be modified further, court papers obtained by BOSSIP state.

A judge later signed off on the modification, according to court docs. Fisher had been paying Candace approximately $109,000 a month in alimony and $15,000 child support for about a year before initiating the modification, according to court papers.

The couple share 11-year-old twins, Tatum and Drew, together. Fisher has since begun dating “Basketball Wives” alum Gloria Govan, while Candace seems to have withdrawn from life the public eye.

It’s not clear whether Fisher’s new gig on “Dancing With The Stars” will affect the deal.