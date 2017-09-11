Happy Scamzaa: Nigerian Finance Finesser Sentenced 4 Years In Prison For $3.7 Million Rip-Off

Image via Getty

Nigerian Scam Artist Sentenced To Prison For $3.7 Million In Frauds

We love our brothas and sistas in all parts of Africa, but this scamming sh!t has gotten out of control!

30-year-old Nigerian scammer Amechi Colvis Amuegbunam was sentenced to 46 months in prison by a federal judge for stealing $3.7 million from some very naive corporate employees according to Dallas Morning News.

Amuegbunam sent meticulously crafted emails purporting himself to be a CEO or high-level executive and asked specific employees to wire money to off-shore banks. Which they did, because they actually believed their boss was making a request.

When it was all said and done brotha Amuegbunam hit 10 different companies for his multimillion-dollar fraud.

The sentencing judge is also forcing ol’ boy to pay back $615,555 in restitution to his victims. It’s not clear why he wasn’t made to pay back the entire $3.7 million.

Were almost positive that this e-caper will land Amuegbunam on Trump’s list of deportees after he serves his sentence as he was living in the U.S. on a student visa.