Biker Babe Bad Gal: Rihanna Flaunts Her Fenty Puma Baaaawdy At NYFW
- By Bossip Staff
Rihanna is not only shattering the internet and Sephora stores with her Fenty Beauty products, she’s shutting down New York Fashion Week.
The Bajan bad gal was spotted Sunday at her Fenty x Puma fashion show rocking her line from head to toe.
The show featured not only her spring ready-to-wear collection…
but motocross stunt performers who performed somersaults and flips off of pink sand dunes.
After the show, RihRih looked fab in pink and baby blue as she went to a NYFW after party.
Are those abs Rih???
More from Rih’s Fenty Puma Fashion Show on the flip.