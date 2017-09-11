Biker Babe Bad Gal: Rihanna Flaunts Her Fenty Puma Baaaawdy At NYFW

Rihanna Attends Her Fenty Puma Show At NYFW

Rihanna is not only shattering the internet and Sephora stores with her Fenty Beauty products, she’s shutting down New York Fashion Week.

The Bajan bad gal was spotted Sunday at her Fenty x Puma fashion show rocking her line from head to toe.

The show featured not only her spring ready-to-wear collection…

#FENTYxPUMA SS18 shout out to all my beautiful and talented models who absolutely murdered this show last night … go to @WWD to see the full collection. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 11, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

but motocross stunt performers who performed somersaults and flips off of pink sand dunes.

#FENTYxPUMA SS18 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 11, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

After the show, RihRih looked fab in pink and baby blue as she went to a NYFW after party.

Are those abs Rih???

SS18 vibez. #FENTYXPUMA A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 11, 2017 at 5:57am PDT

More from Rih’s Fenty Puma Fashion Show on the flip.