Daddy’s Lil’ Girl: Draya Michele Surprises Her Father For His 50th Birthday

- By Bossip Staff
Image via Xavier Collin/IPA/Splash News

Draya Michele Visits Her Father For His Birthday

Draya Michele loves her some daddy. No, not like that you sick bunch of misfits. Her father. Draya Michele loves her father.

The yammy Insta-mogul recently made a surprise trip to her hometown of Reading, PA to surprise her dear ol’ dad on his 50th born day.

Happy 50th birthday dad!!!! I popped up on him ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

No need for Maury or any of that sh!t, the resemblance is striking. Strong genes in that family.

Flip the page a few more times to see what Draya was doing with those strong genes this weekend at #NYFW

Sashaying into NEW YORK FASHION WEEK like … @enews @TRESemme #FashionWeekatE #TRESnyfw #NYFW

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

#NYFW fantasticness

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

Leaving the @jonathansimkhai show with @officialjulissab …. easy. #NYFW photo by @federomerofoto

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

••• Details ••• Top:: @chanelofficial Skirt:: @petarpetrovvienna Shoes:: @giuseppezanottidesign

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

Last night. #NYFW @philipppleininternational @philippplein78 show.

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

🚕 takeover. #nyfw

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

