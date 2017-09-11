Daddy’s Lil’ Girl: Draya Michele Surprises Her Father For His 50th Birthday
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Xavier Collin/IPA/Splash News
Draya Michele Visits Her Father For His Birthday
Draya Michele loves her some daddy. No, not like that you sick bunch of misfits. Her father. Draya Michele loves her father.
The yammy Insta-mogul recently made a surprise trip to her hometown of Reading, PA to surprise her dear ol’ dad on his 50th born day.
No need for Maury or any of that sh!t, the resemblance is striking. Strong genes in that family.
Flip the page a few more times to see what Draya was doing with those strong genes this weekend at #NYFW
