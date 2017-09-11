Daddy’s Lil’ Girl: Draya Michele Surprises Her Father For His 50th Birthday

Image via Xavier Collin/IPA/Splash News

Draya Michele Visits Her Father For His Birthday

Draya Michele loves her some daddy. No, not like that you sick bunch of misfits. Her father. Draya Michele loves her father.

The yammy Insta-mogul recently made a surprise trip to her hometown of Reading, PA to surprise her dear ol’ dad on his 50th born day.

Happy 50th birthday dad!!!! I popped up on him ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on Sep 11, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

No need for Maury or any of that sh!t, the resemblance is striking. Strong genes in that family.

