Cookout Invite OTW: Miss Texas Says Trump Was Wrong, Calls Charlottesville Nazis Terrorists

Miss Texas Blasts Trump And White Supremacist Terrorists

In case you missed it, Miss Texas did an outstanding job on the interview portion of the Miss America competition in Atlantic City Sunday.

22-year-old Margana Wood was given the following political question by one of the judges, entertainment journalist Jess Cagle :

“Last month, a demonstration of neo-Nazis, white supremacists and the KKK in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent and a counter-protester was killed,’ Cagle reminded the audience. ‘The president said there was shared blame with “very fine people on both sides”. Were there? Tell me yes or no and explain.”

With no hesitation Wood answered:

“I think that the white supremacist issue—it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack, and I think that President Donald Trump should have made a statement earlier addressing the fact and making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now.”

Watch for yourself below:

Yes, yes, yes! It almost makes us want to cry. Were you watching?

