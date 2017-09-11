No Broke Boys Allowed: Ludacris’ $24K A Night Birthday Celebration Continues In Paris
Ludacris Continues His 40th Birthday In Paris
Ludacris is still celebrating his 40th birthday with an extremely lavish celebration. As previously reported Luda and gang of his friends are in Paris at Chateau de Farcheville, a 14th-century castle with 22 bedrooms and 34 bathrooms listed at $24,000 a night.
And for the past five days it’s been turned into Chateau De Luda where Jeezy, Eudoxie, Letoya Luckett and LaLa are enjoying wine tastings, nightly parties and some adult entertainment courtesy of the ladies of Magic City ATL.
To mark his actual birthday today September 11 Luda had a masquerade bash…
and was treated like a King complete with a 7-tier birthday cake.
Luda’s added more celebs to his roster of guests too from Lorenz Tate…
to Ryan Leslie.
Happy birthday Luda!
More from his #ChateauDeLuda40 celebration on the flip.
#Repost @Ludacris DAY 2 – WE LITERALLY TURNED A CELLAR INTO A CLUB!!! BEST PARTY OF MY ENTIRE LIFE! SURROUNDED BY REAL FRIENDS AND LOVED ONES! THIS IS WHAT LIFE IS ALL ABOUT!! Thank you @djeclazz and @djinfamous for supplying the tunes! @wildafrikan and @kennyburns for supplying the Life! @uluz3 for always running point! @ryanleslie @jeezy @ebonielektra @ladykp @playboifate @letoyaluckett @mrsjessicaburns @monyettashaw @pulliaminc @sandylal @drizzadon @atlantasdiamond @monicaousley @pksince83 i see you! Just to name a few. @eudoxiee I've never seen you swag surf this hard before!! 🤣🤣 #chateaudeluda40 #kingluda 👑👑👑🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾