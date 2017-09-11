No Broke Boys Allowed: Ludacris’ $24K A Night Birthday Celebration Continues In Paris

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Prince Williams/WireImage

Must be niiiice…

Ludacris Continues His 40th Birthday In Paris

Ludacris is still celebrating his 40th birthday with an extremely lavish celebration. As previously reported Luda and gang of his friends are in Paris at Chateau de Farcheville, a 14th-century castle with 22 bedrooms and 34 bathrooms listed at $24,000 a night.

And for the past five days it’s been turned into Chateau De Luda where Jeezy, Eudoxie, Letoya Luckett and LaLa are enjoying wine tastings, nightly parties and some adult entertainment courtesy of the ladies of Magic City ATL.

To mark his actual birthday today September 11 Luda had a masquerade bash…

👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 mask on, mask off

A post shared by @ludacris on

and was treated like a King complete with a 7-tier birthday cake.

👑

A post shared by @ludacris on

Luda’s added more celebs to his roster of guests too from Lorenz Tate…

to Ryan Leslie.

Happy birthday Luda!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!!!!!!!

A post shared by @ludacris on

More from his #ChateauDeLuda40 celebration on the flip.

Waking up feeling like 👑👑

A post shared by @ludacris on

Introducing what they call "The Finer Things In Life". #ChateauDeLuda40 🏛 #ClazzInParis 🇫🇷

A post shared by 🎧 ED THA ENTERTAINER 🎤 (@djeclazz) on

🙏🏾👑

A post shared by @ludacris on

👑

A post shared by @ludacris on

    👑👑

    A post shared by @ludacris on

    Mask on 👑👑

    A post shared by @ludacris on

