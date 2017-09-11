No Broke Boys Allowed: Ludacris’ $24K A Night Birthday Celebration Continues In Paris

Must be niiiice…

Ludacris Continues His 40th Birthday In Paris

Ludacris is still celebrating his 40th birthday with an extremely lavish celebration. As previously reported Luda and gang of his friends are in Paris at Chateau de Farcheville, a 14th-century castle with 22 bedrooms and 34 bathrooms listed at $24,000 a night.

And for the past five days it’s been turned into Chateau De Luda where Jeezy, Eudoxie, Letoya Luckett and LaLa are enjoying wine tastings, nightly parties and some adult entertainment courtesy of the ladies of Magic City ATL.

To mark his actual birthday today September 11 Luda had a masquerade bash…

👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 mask on, mask off A post shared by @ludacris on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

and was treated like a King complete with a 7-tier birthday cake.

👑 A post shared by @ludacris on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

Luda’s added more celebs to his roster of guests too from Lorenz Tate…

My brother @larenztate said he heard there was monumental Virgo celebration going down. And Wouldn't miss it for the 🌎 #chateaudeluda40 A post shared by @ludacris on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

to Ryan Leslie.

We were playing unfair last night!! We took over Paris! Stole the DJ Booth, The Microphone and Kidnapped the whole damn club for 3 hours straight!! #birthdayweek #niggasinparis A post shared by @ludacris on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Happy birthday Luda!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!!!!!!! A post shared by @ludacris on Sep 10, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

