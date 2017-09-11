Epitome Of Bad Parents? Children’s Services Steps In On Behalf Of Baby Dream For Fear She’s Not Safe With Rob OR Chyna

Child Protective Services Step In For Baby Dream Kardashian

Is Baby Dream going to be snatched away from Daddy Rob and Mama Chyna?

Apparently, someone over a child protective services is concerned for the littlest Kardashian’s wellbeing, given her parents’ sketchiness.

As you know, Rob has battled depression, obesity, and agoraphobia for years, while Chyna is allegedly still a party girl, depending on who you ask.

Now, sources tell TMZ that California DCFS opened an investigation into Chyna’s supposed drug use — before she and Rob broke up and he went on a rant about her constant drinking and Molly usage.

To top it all off, Chyna filed a restraining order against Rob alleging that he beat her, so that also doesn’t bode well for his image when it comes to fatherhood.

All in all, the department wants to figure out if Dream needs to be in either of their homes, at least for the time being.

SMH. Hopefully, little Dream will be alright, regardless of what determination the courts come to.

