It Is What It Is: K-Mart Changes Name Of Plus-Size Ladies Clothing To “Fabulously Sized”

K-Mart Replaces “Plus Size” With “Fabulously Sized”

K-Mart decided to listen to its consumers and make a few tweaks to the formerly “plus size” division.

The retailer plans to extend its sizing for all womens’ clothing, but while they’re at it, they’re tossing the term “plus size” out altogether.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the budget chain is doing away with their “plus size” division, instead choosing to call it “Fabulously Sized.”

As for where this idea comes from, chief marketing officer Kelly Cook says their social media research proved to them that customers wanted a wider array of clothing options for the plus collection, and suggested the brand call it something else.

So plus isn’t “plus” anymore, It’s “fabulous,” at least at K-Mart. What do you think of the change?

Getty/YouTube