Harmonious Hood Loving: It’s Officially Time To Make Cardi B & Offset Your #CoupleGoals
Cardi B And Offset’s Coupled Up Photos
Cardi B’s having an amazing year. The former “Love & Hip Hop” star hung up her reality TV hat and traded it for a rap tiara that’s launched her to a comfy “Bodak Yellow” colored place on the Billboard charts.
In addition to that, she’s in love and Bando booed up with her super supportive, super affectionate Migos bae Offset.
Just a few weeks ago Cardi revealed that Offset, who she first went public with during The Super Bowl, told her that she was destined to be a star.
Following that rumors ran rampant that they were secretly engaged after Offset bought a yellow canary diamond ring.
Set ring shopping 👀😍💍🌹 | "Think these hoes be mad at me they bd wanna wife bitch !" – Cardi's words lol 💛 (watch the video till the end) – #cardib #offset #cardiset #cardiboffset #migos #quavo #takeoff #meekmill #21savage #bodakyellow #culture #yrn #amberrose #theshaderoom @iamcardib @offsetyrn 🌹 @teatenders__
The two are currently storming New York Fashion Week (matching outfits and all) and yes, it’s officially time to make them your #CoupleGoals.
Ain’t harmonious hood loving grand???
