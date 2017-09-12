Harmonious Hood Loving: It’s Officially Time To Make Cardi B & Offset Your #CoupleGoals

For the Bardi stans…

Cardi B And Offset’s Coupled Up Photos

Cardi B’s having an amazing year. The former “Love & Hip Hop” star hung up her reality TV hat and traded it for a rap tiara that’s launched her to a comfy “Bodak Yellow” colored place on the Billboard charts.

In addition to that, she’s in love and Bando booed up with her super supportive, super affectionate Migos bae Offset.

Just a few weeks ago Cardi revealed that Offset, who she first went public with during The Super Bowl, told her that she was destined to be a star.

Naaa cause since the day I met my baby he told me I was going to be big just have patience and dedication 😘 #Off — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 13, 2017

Following that rumors ran rampant that they were secretly engaged after Offset bought a yellow canary diamond ring.

The two are currently storming New York Fashion Week (matching outfits and all) and yes, it’s officially time to make them your #CoupleGoals.

🌹 They kissed 😩😍 this is when Set got the the event .. They really meant for each other 😩❤️ like fr – #cardib #offset @iamcardib @offsetyrn @migos A post shared by #1 Offset ❤️ Cardi B Fanpage (@offset_cardib_page) on Sep 10, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Ain’t harmonious hood loving grand???

