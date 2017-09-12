Harmonious Hood Loving: It’s Officially Time To Make Cardi B & Offset Your #CoupleGoals

- By Bossip Staff
For the Bardi stans…

Cardi B And Offset’s Coupled Up Photos

Cardi B’s having an amazing year. The former “Love & Hip Hop” star hung up her reality TV hat and traded it for a rap tiara that’s launched her to a comfy “Bodak Yellow” colored place on the Billboard charts.

In addition to that, she’s in love and Bando booed up with her super supportive, super affectionate Migos bae Offset.

Just a few weeks ago Cardi revealed that Offset, who she first went public with during The Super Bowl, told her that she was destined to be a star.

Following that rumors ran rampant that they were secretly engaged after Offset bought a yellow canary diamond ring.

The two are currently storming New York Fashion Week (matching outfits and all) and yes, it’s officially time to make them your #CoupleGoals.

Ain’t harmonious hood loving grand???

More of your new favorite couple on the flip.

@laquan_smith your presentation was Dope …loving the new men collection too …Oo heyyyy boy @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

MATCH ME @offsetyrn #fentypuma

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

    Continue Slideshow

    #Cardib and #Offset foreva😍🌹 – @offsetyrn @iamcardib

    A post shared by #1 Offset ❤️ Cardi B Fanpage (@offset_cardib_page) on

    Ride with me 🌹 – @iamcardib @offsetyrn ❤️

    A post shared by #1 Offset ❤️ Cardi B Fanpage (@offset_cardib_page) on

