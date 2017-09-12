In Creepy Clown News: “It” Smashed The Box Office & Sparked Hilarious Memes

Also me: "Y'all got any paid internships down there too?"

“It” Breaks The Box Office & Scares Up Memes

Highly anticipated remake It shattered the box office with a record-breaking $123.4 million weekend that made it the biggest Horror debut EVER mostly because of Pennywise the creepy kid-eating clown who terrified audiences and sparked a hilarious meme wave across social media.

Peep the hilarious internet hysteria over “It” on the flip.

