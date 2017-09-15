Everything We Know About The Tragic Kenneka Jenkins Story

1 of 15 ❯ ❮

Everything We Know About Kenneka Jenkins’ Tragic Death All eyes are on the police investigation into the heart-breaking death of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins who was found dead in a walk-in freezer more than 36 hours after a sketchy party at a Chicago-area hotel. For days, dangerously outlandish conspiracy theories and reckless speculation ripped through social media, created even more chaos and left us all searching for actual facts and answers from authorities. Hit the flip for all the confirmed information we’re gathered (so far) and everything else we know about the tragedy.

Here’s the latest… NEW: Attorneys representing family of #KennekaJenkins released the following statement minutes ago: pic.twitter.com/jkBz12p5H0 — Sandra Torres CBS 2 (@SandraTorresL) September 15, 2017 And now the hotel has offered to cover Kenneka’s funeral expenses (which makes this situation even shadier)

Chicago activist Andrew Holmes says he viewed the hotel footage and claims Kenneka walked into the freezer alone. Kenneka’s mother Thereasa fired back and said he misrepresented the family to gain access to the footage begging two very important questions: 1) “Why would authorities show Mr. Holmes the video before the family? 2) Why did he see a different version than the family (who were only shown snippets)? He saw footage of her walking into the freezer alone but the family didn’t after viewing the footage. WHAT’S THE TRUTH???

Mother of #KennekaJenkins speaks out

Share this! Justice must be served! pic.twitter.com/9Dw8kdr09g — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) September 11, 2017

They want us to believe #KennekaJenkins locked herself in that freezer the same way #KendrickJohnson rolled himself up in a gym mat. OKAY! pic.twitter.com/t5ubOd23bw — T👸🏾 (@monielovex) September 15, 2017

i've seen every video of this kenneka jenkins situation, except the one with her "putting herself in a freezer" 😒 — A✨ (@ari3__) September 14, 2017 Police are analyzing video from 47 hotel cameras and “certain videos related to this investigation.” On Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune reported that police are examining a Facebook Live video that reportedly shows Jenkins sitting on a hotel bed with other people in a 9th-floor room. Authorities also interviewed 12 people as part of the investigation (eight of whom were at the hotel Friday night or early Saturday morning) and are looking for four others who were present that night.

Protestors want Crowne Plaza Hotel shut down after Chicago teen Kenneka Jenkins was found dead in a freezer on Sunday. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/YKZef3JtY9 — Maggie Huynh (@maggiehuynh) September 14, 2017

I hate that Kenneka Jenkins' death was turned into a social media murder mystery. — . (@_Vaun) September 14, 2017

Kendrick Johnson didnt roll himself in a gym mat. Kenneka Jenkins didnt lock herself in a hotel freezer.#PointBlank — Moksha (@gnarlygoddess) September 15, 2017

Twitter is a blessing and a curse. Bringing attention to Kenneka Jenkins and at the same time spreading dangerously false information. — Jay (@jaaaay_cool) September 13, 2017

I look up Kenneka Jenkins every 2-3 hours to see if there's any updates on her investigation. My heart is still hurting over that girl. — Sheldie Derival (@SheldieDerival) September 14, 2017

Kenneka Jenkins. Spell her name properly. At least spell her name properly. — Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) September 12, 2017

Black Twitter is how I found out about the #KennekaJenkinsِ story, not ABC news or CNN. For that, I want to say thank you Black Twitter. — j. 🌻 (@j_barbielle) September 12, 2017