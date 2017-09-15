Everything We Know About The Tragic Kenneka Jenkins Story
Everything We Know About Kenneka Jenkins’ Tragic Death
All eyes are on the police investigation into the heart-breaking death of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins who was found dead in a walk-in freezer more than 36 hours after a sketchy party at a Chicago-area hotel. For days, dangerously outlandish conspiracy theories and reckless speculation ripped through social media, created even more chaos and left us all searching for actual facts and answers from authorities.
Hit the flip for all the confirmed information we’re gathered (so far) and everything else we know about the tragedy.
Here’s the latest…
And now the hotel has offered to cover Kenneka’s funeral expenses (which makes this situation even shadier)
Chicago activist Andrew Holmes says he viewed the hotel footage and claims Kenneka walked into the freezer alone.
Kenneka’s mother Thereasa fired back and said he misrepresented the family to gain access to the footage begging two very important questions: 1) “Why would authorities show Mr. Holmes the video before the family? 2) Why did he see a different version than the family (who were only shown snippets)?
He saw footage of her walking into the freezer alone but the family didn’t after viewing the footage. WHAT’S THE TRUTH???
Hours later, this video went viral…
Police are analyzing video from 47 hotel cameras and “certain videos related to this investigation.” On Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune reported that police are examining a Facebook Live video that reportedly shows Jenkins sitting on a hotel bed with other people in a 9th-floor room.
Authorities also interviewed 12 people as part of the investigation (eight of whom were at the hotel Friday night or early Saturday morning) and are looking for four others who were present that night.
