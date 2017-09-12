Refreaklican: Conservative Bible-Thumper Ted Cruz Caught “Liking” Cuckold Twitter Porn
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Alex Wong/Getty Images
Ted Cruz “Likes” Porno Flick On Twitter
Rafael Edward Cruz, commonly known as “Ted”, has made his political bones as a staunch conservative who loves his lord and savior Jesus Christ, touting “family values” and even fighting tooth-and-nail against gay marriage.
However…
Ted was outed yesterday for tapping the “like” button on a VERY explicit video on Twitter from an account called @SexuallPosts.
The video depicts a woman, who looks kinda like his wife Heidi, watching a couple doing the nasty on a couch.
Can’t WAIT to hear Ted’s explanation to THIS sh!t.