Refreaklican: Conservative Bible-Thumper Ted Cruz Caught “Liking” Cuckold Twitter Porn

Ted Cruz “Likes” Porno Flick On Twitter

Rafael Edward Cruz, commonly known as “Ted”, has made his political bones as a staunch conservative who loves his lord and savior Jesus Christ, touting “family values” and even fighting tooth-and-nail against gay marriage.

However…

#tedcruz liked porn A post shared by stephen stephen (@adult_beverages) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:09am PDT

Ted was outed yesterday for tapping the “like” button on a VERY explicit video on Twitter from an account called @SexuallPosts.

The video depicts a woman, who looks kinda like his wife Heidi, watching a couple doing the nasty on a couch.

Can’t WAIT to hear Ted’s explanation to THIS sh!t.