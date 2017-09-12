Jesus Take The Wheel: 8-Year-Old Biracial Boy Narrowly Survives Lynching By New Hampshire Teens

New Hampshire Boy Survives Attemped Lynching By Neighborhood Kids

This is just crazy. A New Hampshire boy is recovering from severe cuts and bruising on his neck after nearly being hung from a tree with a rope by some older neighborhood kids who taunted him with racial slurs before putting the rope on him.

The boy’s grandmother, Lorrie Slattery told Valley News her grandson and a group of teenagers were playing in a yard in their neighborhood around 5 p.m. on Aug. 28 when the teens started calling the boy racial epithets and throwing sticks and rocks at his legs.

Things went left after some of the teens climbed onto a picnic table and grabbed a rope being used for a tire swing:

“The (teenagers) said, ‘Look at this,’ supposedly putting the rope around their necks,” Slattery said. “One boy said to (her grandson), ‘Let’s do this,’ and then pushed him off the picnic table and hung him.” She said an interviewer who specializes in child abuse and spoke to her grandson at DHMC said the boy swung back and forth by his neck three times before he was able to remove the rope from his neck; Slattery said none of the teens came to his aid. Last Monday wasn’t the first time the neighborhood teenagers used racial slurs against the boy, Slattery said, leading her to believe her grandson was targeted because he is biracial. She said she heard the term “lynched” was used during the incident. According to Slattery, no adults witnessed what happened, so she and others have been forced to piece events together from accounts of the children who were there. Among those in the backyard at the time was the boy’s 11-year-old sister, who went and found their mother, Cassandra Merlin, shortly after the incident.

Merlin took her son to the hospital, it was there that

Insane… People think the south is bad for this kind of thing but it’s just as bad in these isolated areas in other parts of the country.

The child’s mother, Cassandra Merlin, posted photos of her son’s injuries to Facebook with the following message:

“So my son is being flown to Dartmouth after a 14 year old kid decided to hang him from a tree,” she wrote in the now-deleted post, according to NH1. “I don’t care if this was a so called accident or not. My son almost died.” In a follow-up post on Thursday, Merlin said her son could no longer go outside and play because of what happened and indicated that she thinks the attack was racially motivated. “It truly saddens me that even in a city so small, racism exists. My son used to love being able to go to the park with his older sister and shoot some hoops! Now, he’s not even allowed to go outside without me,” she wrote. “It sad (sic) that in a city we considered to be safe, we aren’t safe at all.”

Damn shame.

In the meantime, there’s no telling how and if the “kids” who are responsible will actually be punished. According to NY Daily News reports the Claremont Police department did not return their request for comment, and NH1 reported that the Claremont police chief said he couldn’t comment on the investigation because those involved are juveniles and they “need to be protected.” He would not say if the incident was being investigated as a hate crime.

Slattery said police told her there wasn’t anything they could do because one or more of the teenagers claimed the incident was an accident.

“If it was an accident, that boy or anybody there wouldn’t have left him,” Slattery said. “I believe it was intentional.”

We hope that poor boy gets justice for what happened. His grandmother says he started school last week but he won’t speak about the incident or show emotions. Praying he gets the proper therapy to deal with what happened.

