ISSA Family Affair: Amber Rose And Baby Bash Join 21 Savage For His Jimmy Kimmel Appearance

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 3

Amber Rose and her son Sebastian are seen at Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles, California.

BG017/Bauergriffin.com

Amber Rose Brings Her Crew To Kick It With 21 Savage

Amber Rose tried to keep things lively for her son Bash Monday after bringing him along for boyfriend 21 Savage’s taping at Jimmy Kimmel Live.

21 Savage is seen at Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles, California.

BG017/Bauergriffin.com

There’s 21 with his ever present lean cup…

Amber Rose with Son Sebastian watch boyfriend 21 Savage perform on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in Hollywood, CA.

True / Splash News

Looks like he put on quite a show. The episode is set to air Wednesday, September 13th.

It was probably Amber’s turn to take care of Bash because Wiz had their kiddo all weekend while Amber and 21 were hitting up NYFW and Day’N’Night festival

This weekend was amazing 🌴

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

Cute slideshow Wiz! Looks like Bash has been living it up with both parents.

Hit the flip for more photos of 21 and Amber’s weekend.

Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, and 21 Savage is seen at the Day n Night Festival in Anaheim, California.

iamKevinWong/SplashNews

Looks like Amber was all about the plus ones this week because she also brought Blac Chyna along to 21’s show at Day n Night Festival in Anaheim Sunday.

Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, and 21 Savage is seen at the Day n Night Festival in Anaheim, California.

iamKevinWong/SplashNews

Looks like she and Chy had a ball

Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, and 21 Savage is seen at the Day n Night Festival in Anaheim, California.

iamKevinWong/SplashNews

Do you think Savage is enjoying himself?

Amber Rose 21 Savage Dascha Polanco Harper's Bazaar party in New York City

PressPhotoBank / Splash News

Amber was also spotted enjoying herself with Dascha Polanco (and 21) at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in NYC for Fashion Week this weekend This one needs a caption.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Babies, Ballers, Bangers

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus