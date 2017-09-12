ISSA Family Affair: Amber Rose And Baby Bash Join 21 Savage For His Jimmy Kimmel Appearance

Amber Rose Brings Her Crew To Kick It With 21 Savage

Amber Rose tried to keep things lively for her son Bash Monday after bringing him along for boyfriend 21 Savage’s taping at Jimmy Kimmel Live.

There’s 21 with his ever present lean cup…

Looks like he put on quite a show. The episode is set to air Wednesday, September 13th.

It was probably Amber’s turn to take care of Bash because Wiz had their kiddo all weekend while Amber and 21 were hitting up NYFW and Day’N’Night festival

This weekend was amazing 🌴 A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Sep 11, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

Cute slideshow Wiz! Looks like Bash has been living it up with both parents.

Hit the flip for more photos of 21 and Amber’s weekend.