ISSA Family Affair: Amber Rose And Baby Bash Join 21 Savage For His Jimmy Kimmel Appearance
Amber Rose Brings Her Crew To Kick It With 21 Savage
Amber Rose tried to keep things lively for her son Bash Monday after bringing him along for boyfriend 21 Savage’s taping at Jimmy Kimmel Live.
There’s 21 with his ever present lean cup…
Looks like he put on quite a show. The episode is set to air Wednesday, September 13th.
It was probably Amber’s turn to take care of Bash because Wiz had their kiddo all weekend while Amber and 21 were hitting up NYFW and Day’N’Night festival
Cute slideshow Wiz! Looks like Bash has been living it up with both parents.
Hit the flip for more photos of 21 and Amber’s weekend.
Looks like Amber was all about the plus ones this week because she also brought Blac Chyna along to 21’s show at Day n Night Festival in Anaheim Sunday.
Looks like she and Chy had a ball
Do you think Savage is enjoying himself?
Amber was also spotted enjoying herself with Dascha Polanco (and 21) at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in NYC for Fashion Week this weekend This one needs a caption.