Put This Swedish Meatball In The Garbage Disposal: Caucasian Youtuber Shouts “Ni**er” On Video

Youtuber PewDiePie Is Dragged For Dropping “Ni**er” On Video

PewDiePie is yet another white celebrity who never comes across your radar until they drop a racial slur. Famous for his Youtube videos giving commentary while playing video games, you’d think he would have his etiquette on point for his 57 million subscribers…but nah. While playing a game called PlayerUnknown’s Battleground, PewDiePie said about an opponent who was going at him, “What a f—ing ni–er… sorry, but what the f—?” with the hardest R imaginable.

Popular YouTuber PewDiePie drops a hard R on his live stream. pic.twitter.com/ndVToHRMa6 — DESUS & MERO (@desusandmero) September 12, 2017

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time this racist caucasian has been openly racist. In February, PewDiePie lost his deals with Disney’s Maker Studios and YouTube following his his ill-advised pranks to pay random strangers to spout anti-Semitic sentiments and after reports of his videos featuring Nazi imagery.

After reports broke about this man’s discretions, Sean Vanaman, whose studio develops the game Firewatch, tweeted that the company plans to file DMCA takedown requests to try to remove all videos of PewDiePie playing his company’s title.

I am sick of this child getting more and more chances to make money off of what we make. — Sean Vanaman (@vanaman) September 10, 2017

After his anti-Semitic comments, he gave a lack-luster explanation saying, “I’m sorry for the words that I used, as I know they offended people. And I admit that the joke itself went too far. I do strongly believe that you can joke about anything, but I also believe that there’s a right way and not the best way to joke about things.”

Pew stayed under the radar for a few days, and then released an apology video to Twitter on Tuesday. His basic statement is what you’d expect, apologizing for using the word and saying that whenever he hears other gamers say the same thing while playing, he thinks it’s stupid and immature.

Some of his *surprise surprise, white!* have made it their life’s mission to defend Mr. Pie on social media, saying either it was just a one-time slip-up or saying to get over it because it’s 2017. Sigh.

On the bright side, we can always count on the sensible people of the Twitterverse for a good dragging, and we got exactly that. Hit the flip to see people go innnnn on this rich lil Swedish boy: