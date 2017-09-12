Suge Taught Her: Mel B Investigated For Witness Tampering As Rapper Siya Prepares To Testify Against Her

Image via Brian To/WENN

Mel B Under Investigation For Felony Witness Tampering

The ongoing saga between Mel B and her shady estranged husband Stephen Belafonte continues with a new twist…

Bed/stuy Brooklyn. Roosevelt projects. Concrete jungle. New York. All through my blood 📸 @drepic A post shared by SIYA (@siya) on Aug 22, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

Some of you may remember the rapper Siya, she was a cast member on the short-lived reality series “Sisterhood Of Hip-Hop”. According to TMZ, Siya is set to become a major player in the incredibly messy divorce trial. LAPD is investigating an accusation of felony witness tampering against Mel as it is alleged that she texted Siya to intimidate her from testifying against her.

Siya received texts from the former Spice Girl essentially saying there would be hell to pay if the rapper contradicted her claim that Belafonte was physically abusive. But that’s just the beginning, Siya is also ready to snitch that Mel B regularly used illicit drugs AND that Mel was a happily willing participant in all the couple’s threesomes with their nanny Lorriane Gilles.

Siya is said to be a close friend of Mel and Stephen, but sources close to Mel said she’s only met Siya a couple of times.

Siya, a proud member of the LGBT community, SURE does seem to know a LOT about the inner workings of Mel and Stephen’s relationship and threesome practices…

The plot thickens…