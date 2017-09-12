BlackGirlMagic Issa Rae Announced As The New Face Of Covergirl!

Congratulations!

Issa Rae Becomes The Face Of Covergirl

As if her year couldn’t get any better, Issa Rae can add another title to her already impressive resume. The “Insecure” star/creator has just been named the new face of Covergirl and she couldn’t be happier.

“I remember being an awkward black girl in high school, reading the pages of my favorite magazines, casually flipping through @COVERGIRL ads, singing their slogan in my head. Never EVER in my life did I imagine I’d be one. I am SO honored and SO excited for what’s to come,” she captioned an IG post about the announcement.

Covergirl also welcomed Issa on their own social media page.

“YES, you better believe it beautiful, the secret is finally out and we couldn’t be happier! YOU 👏🏽 ARE 👏🏾EVERYTHING 👏🏿 and we are so honored to welcome you to the #COVERGIRL family! 👸🏾💋 #COVERGIRLMADE.”

Other Covergirls included Janelle Monae and Zendaya.

Congrats Issa, this is black girl magic indeed!