Stop The Domestic Violence: Vicious Senior Knocks Nursing Home Wife In Head With Hammer

Geriatric Man Attacks Wife With Hammer

60 years of marriage and now this??

An 88-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after banging his wife in the head with a hammer at a New York nursing home. The NY Daily News reports Martin Turkiewicz allegedly strolled into the Garden Gate Health Care Facility in Cheektowaga on Saturday and attacked Rita Turkiewicz, his wife of 60 years. The police have no idea why he would do such a thing.

Rita Turkiewicz, 86, who was a resident seeking physical rehab at the facility, was hospitalized with severe head injuries, police said. Reportedly Martin was NOT a resident at the senior home, but he just walked in to pull off the attack. Sheesh! He is being held without bail at the Erie County Holding Center and is due back in court on Wednesday