Real Down To Mars Guy: Andre 3000 Joins Cast Of Sci-Fi Film ‘High Life’

Andre 3000 Gears Up For New Movie Role

According to Variety, Andre 3000 is signing on to join the likes of a gaggle of International talent including Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, Juliette Binoche, Lars Eidinger, Agata Buzek, Ewan Mitchell, Jessie Ross and Claire Tran. The movie is reportedly being directed by Claire Denis, which will be her first English-language feature film debut.

The movie centers on convicts who reduce their time behind bars to go on a dangerous mission to a black hole. Andre 3000’s character has not yet been revealed.

Though Dre is obviously known for his rapping more so than his acting, he definitely has a few roles under his belt. Of course, he most notably starred in Idlewild with Big Boi back in 2006, he also had a role in one season of ‘American Crime,’ and most recently played the role of Jimi Hendrix in All By My Side in 2014.

After recently telling Complex he doesn’t get joy from doing music anymore, it’s no surprise that 3K is venturing into acting once again. He told the site: “I don’t get much happiness from doing music like that — I get happiness from pleasing who I’m working with, and helping them, and seeing them be excited.” So, on the bright side, this could mean we’ll be seeing a lot more of Andre on the big screen.