Uh Oh: ‘Fox & Friends’ Host Compares 9/11 Monuments To Confederate Statues

Brian Kilmeade Asks If Liberals Are Going To Remove 9/11 Memorials

Monday morning marked the 16 year anniversary of the tragic terrorist attacks on September 11th, and almost everybody paid their tributes in a respectful manner. Then, there’s ‘Fox & Friends.’ Fox and their anchors always find a way to turn any story into some sort of liberal-bashing, and the anniversary of a terrorist attack is no different.

Ryan Zinke, President Trump’s secretary of the interior, appeared via satellite on Fox News’ right-wing morning show to discuss his visit to the Pennsylvania memorial commemorating passengers who battled hijackers aboard United Flight 93 and thwarted an additional 9/11 attack on Washington, D.C.

Fox & Friends seriously just compared a 9/11 memorial to Confederate statues, asking if we'll be tearing down 9/11 memorials in 100 years: pic.twitter.com/Y5Xg1dsB0d — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) September 11, 2017

After describing the somber tone of the monument, host Brian Kilmeade changed the mood went straight for it: “Do you worry that 100 years from now someone is going to take that memorial down like they are trying remake our memorials today?” Ya know, because innocent victims of a terrorist attack are the same thing as Confederate military leaders and slave holders….

Zinke simply replied by saying, “I’m one who believes, you know, that we should learn from history. And I think our monuments are a part of our country’s history.” He also said, “since we don’t put up statues of Jesus, everyone is going to fall morally short” even though there’s a 6-foot-tall statue of Christ in his home town of Whitefish, Montana.