Soak It Up: Nicki Minaj Takes Her Sweet Azz Time To Strike Poses Outside #NYFW Show
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 7
❯
❮
Image via Christopher Peterson/Splash News
Nicki Minaj Gives #NYFW Photographers All They Can Handle
Nicki Minaj and all her superstar splendor were on a thousand-trillion when she stepped out the car to strut her stuff into Oscar De La Renta’s #NYFW show.
Onika is clearly about this “I’m here dahhhhling” life.
Are you feeling her furry black and white steez?
Flip the page a few times to see more of your favorite Barbie raking up the attention.