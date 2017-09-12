Soak It Up: Nicki Minaj Takes Her Sweet Azz Time To Strike Poses Outside #NYFW Show

- By Bossip Staff
Image via Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Nicki Minaj Gives #NYFW Photographers All They Can Handle

Nicki Minaj and all her superstar splendor were on a thousand-trillion when she stepped out the car to strut her stuff into Oscar De La Renta’s #NYFW show.

Coat & ensemble by #oscardelarenta shoes by #LouBoutin #NYFW Barbie's home 🤸🏿‍♀️

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Onika is clearly about this “I’m here dahhhhling” life.

Are you feeling her furry black and white steez?

Flip the page a few times to see more of your favorite Barbie raking up the attention.

#OscarDeLaRenta Barbie in the city

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

#OscarDeLaRenta Barbie in the city

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

#OscarDeLaRenta Barbie in the city

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

#OscarDeLaRenta Barbie in the city

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

