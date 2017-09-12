Latavia Roberson Reveals THIS Jagged Edge Song Is About Her Old Baeship With This Member
Latavia Roberson is readying the release of her new memoir I Am LaTavia, and its accompanying docu series, which will touch on her history in the music business as one of the original members of Destiny’s Child, her struggles to overcome addiction, depression and the aftermath of sex abuse as well as her journey back. In a recent interview with Billboard, she opens up about her “secret” relationship with Jagged Edge singer Brandon Casey and dealing with being called bitter over being booted from Destiny’s Child.
Something people don’t really know is that Jagged Edge’s “Promise” was written about you. Can you tell me about that time and the creation of this song?
During that time, people were talking about this infamous bus situation that happened between Jagged Edge and Destiny’s Child. During that time, I was in a relationship with Brandon [Casey] from Jagged Edge. We were together for nine years. Of course the song made me feel special. A lot of people didn’t know that we were together.
How long did you have to keep your relationship a secret?
We weren’t keeping it a secret. At first we were, but when I was dismissed from the group, I moved to Atlanta, and we were together then. I don’t know how many people knew that, but we were definitely together.
With the success of Destiny’s Child over time, how did that make you feel with regards to your career? Were you happy for them?
It affected me in the most wonderful way. I promise you I’ve been on the treadmill listening to “Irreplaceable” jogging. Not just Beyoncé — I’ve supported every single project the girls put out. For some strange reason, I get labeled as “the bitter one,” I don’t know why, and I haven’t really said anything to people. I’ve been more than supportive.
When Beyonce was doing The Fighting Temptations, we saw each other, we hugged each other for a very long time. There was nothing but love, and there were people surrounding us that saw us interacting. I spoke with Kelly briefly some few years ago. LeToya was at the hospital when I gave birth to my daughter. I actually just spoke with her about her engagement. I speak with LeToya a lot more because she’s here in Atlanta a lot.
I have so much love for all of the girls and I support everything. We were family, they were my sisters. I don’t understand why I’d be bitter; it’s amazing the things they’ve accomplished.
What was your relationship like with the girls back when Destiny’s Child started? What got to that breaking point in the band?
Our relationship was wonderful. I was 8 years old when I auditioned for Destiny’s Child. I was waiting in line next to Beyoncé, and that’s when I met her. We made the group that became Girls Time, then we had several other names. Then I met Kelly in elementary school, and Beyoncé met LaToya in middle school two years later. We started working together and built a friendship.
Beyoncé and I had a very close relationship, we were best friends for two years. I loved every moment that I spent with the girls. There’s nothing about growing a career with your friends — we played together, we laughed together and we cried together. I’m grateful to be a part of the legacy.
As far as what went down, it was like a horrible breakup of a marriage or serious relationship. There was nothing fun about that, because we were kids. But things happen, and it had nothing to do with the girls. What happened was due to management, and there are certain things that you can’t control. So, being dismissed from Destiny’s Child was one of the most heartbreaking things that ever happened to me, but one of the best things that ever happened to me. You have a gift and a curse.
That whole situation is so sad but it has to be worse because she was close with Beyoncé from childhood. Guess we just have to chalk that up to that saying about people coming into your life for a season, reason or lifetime!