Latavia Roberson Reveals THIS Jagged Edge Song Is About Her Old Baeship With This Member

Latavia Roberson is readying the release of her new memoir I Am LaTavia, and its accompanying docu series, which will touch on her history in the music business as one of the original members of Destiny’s Child, her struggles to overcome addiction, depression and the aftermath of sex abuse as well as her journey back. In a recent interview with Billboard, she opens up about her “secret” relationship with Jagged Edge singer Brandon Casey and dealing with being called bitter over being booted from Destiny’s Child.

Something people don’t really know is that Jagged Edge’s “Promise” was written about you. Can you tell me about that time and the creation of this song?

During that time, people were talking about this infamous bus situation that happened between Jagged Edge and Destiny’s Child. During that time, I was in a relationship with Brandon [Casey] from Jagged Edge. We were together for nine years. Of course the song made me feel special. A lot of people didn’t know that we were together.

How long did you have to keep your relationship a secret?

We weren’t keeping it a secret. At first we were, but when I was dismissed from the group, I moved to Atlanta, and we were together then. I don’t know how many people knew that, but we were definitely together.

