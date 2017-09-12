Cookie On The Cover: Taraji P. Henson Looks Stunning In Marie Claire

Taraji P. Henson Talks Hustle And Empowerment In Marie Claire

Taraji P. Henson just celebrated her 47th birthday on Monday, and she’s looking more flawless than ever. The day after he birthday celebrations, the cover for the latest issue of Marie Claire dropped with none other than Cookie on the cover.

Not only does fine azz Ms. Henson look stunning on the cover and in the other photos from the magazine, but she also gives mad wisdom throughout her cover story. She speaks about being typecast, and how she knew that would be the case all along–nonetheless, she wants to put aside what she calls “ghetto roles” and prove herself. Taraji says: “My mission became showing that I’m a character actress. I can give them as many different performances as Meryl Streep—who is the one they look up to? Meryl Streep. Watch this. You think black women can’t do it? I’m trained just like she is.”

She also spoke on supporting other women to get ahead, and explains, “I made a pact years ago that I would never hate on another female, ever, especially in this industry.” She also mentioned that she stays doing her laundry to remind herself that she’s not “too Hollywood.”

You can read the full interview with the inspirational Taraji in the October issue of Marie Claire, on newsstands September 19.