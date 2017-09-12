Poor (Peachless) Thang: Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Begging Producers To Bring Her Back On #RHOA

Poor thang…

Phaedra Parks Reportedly Begging To Return To “Real Housewives Of Atlanta”

I do declare! It looks like a southern belle is so desperate to get back on television that she’s taken to desperate measures.

Phaedra Parks who was booted off the show for spreading the Kandi Burruss/Todd Tucker sex dungeon drugging rumor has been reportedly contacting producers to ask for her job back.

According to The Jasmine Brand who spoke with an insider, Phae Phae wants to be back on the show’s landmark 10th season in some capacity because her finances have been affected.

“She’s desperate for cash. She’s trying to sell one of her homes and lease a recently purchased home because she doesn’t have the substantial income that she was earning on RHOA,” reports The Jasmine Brand.

Well that’s not hard to believe considering that Phaedra recently got BIG mad because a local Atlanta newspaper reported that she was leasing out her Buckhead mansion for $10K a month.

If you're so trifling & need a place to stay I may consider letting u use my guest house. Going bk to my vacay. #MarthasVineyard #unbothered — Phaedra Parks, Esq. (@PhaedraParks) July 29, 2017

Rumors my house is for lease is a lie. — Phaedra Parks, Esq. (@PhaedraParks) July 29, 2017

Unfortunately for the reality star, it looks like RHOA producers are in no rush to bring her back because she “no longer has an organic relationship with any of the season 10 cast members.” This comes after she reportedly told them that she’s willing to “open up more about her personal life” which could mean that she wants to talk about her divorce from Apollo.

No organic relationships, huh? Sounds like Porsha’s sticking to her guns and ending their “Frick & Frack” friendship.



What do YOU think about Phaedra reportedly trying to get back on RHOA?