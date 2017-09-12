Prude Professor: High School Teacher On Leave After Giving Students “Purity” Test
Teacher Rates Student Decency In Weird Quiz
A questionnaire given to students at Roy High School asks respondents about their sexual histories and drug and alcohol use — and then provides a score to determine their level of purity or indecency. The quiz was taken from a 1981 Dear Abby column and asks students questions including if they’ve ever smoke, drank, been kissed against their will, or has an abortion. The questionnaire assigned points for these tasks and then tallied at the end in order to label the students from “A nerd” all the way to “hopeless and condemned.”
This quiz was given to high school juniors in a “Adult Roles and Financial Literacy” class. The course counts toward graduation requirements and includes instruction in human sexuality, which requires parental consent.
Of course, administering a test about sexuality from 1981 is troublesome in itself, but so is ranking your students indecency or implying they’re a “fruit cake” if they haven’t done many things with the opposite sex. Apparently this teacher had been giving out the same test for years and only now got suspended for the ordeal.
“[We] want to extend our sincere apology to the students who were asked to complete this questionnaire, as well as their parents and we assure you this survey will not be used in the future.” The district added that the teacher who administered the quiz, Candance Thurgood, “has been placed on administrative leave while the situation is being investigated.”