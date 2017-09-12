Prude Professor: High School Teacher On Leave After Giving Students “Purity” Test

This quiz was given to high school juniors in a “Adult Roles and Financial Literacy” class. The course counts toward graduation requirements and includes instruction in human sexuality, which requires parental consent.

Of course, administering a test about sexuality from 1981 is troublesome in itself, but so is ranking your students indecency or implying they’re a “fruit cake” if they haven’t done many things with the opposite sex. Apparently this teacher had been giving out the same test for years and only now got suspended for the ordeal.