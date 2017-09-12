Exclusive: MJB Says Kendu Is Hiding Money From Her In Messy Divorce

R&B Diva Embroiled In Messy Divorce With Former Manager

Mary J Blige has accused her estranged unemployed husband of concealing some of his bank accounts in a possible attempt to squeeze more money out of the singer and get out of paying millions in tax debts.

The “Not Gon’ Cry” singer’s lawyers said in court papers that Kendu Isaacs has been living the high life on Blige’s dime, and hasn’t worked for more than a year despite the pair owing $1.7 million to the IRS.

Through her attorneys, Blige also accused Isaacs of hiding money from her in a bid to look as poor as possible. In court papers obtained by BOSSIP, Isaacs said he has just $3,142 in cash on hand, but his living expenses are closer to $60,000 a month. He said his monthly bills were for basic living expenses, caring for his children, his elderly parents and moving costs.

But Blige’s lawyers said in court papers that from December 2017 to March 2017, Isaacs spent some $82,000 on travel to Australia, Laguna Beach, Ca., and Mexico – among other places – went on shopping sprees at Chanel and Ermenegildo Zegna, spent $4,458 at Mercedes Benz of Beverly Hills and at least $17,500 to his alleged girlfriend’s company, “Birthday Girl.” The singer said through her lawyers that Isaacs failed to account for any of those charges in his financial paperwork.

Blige’s lawyers subpoenaed Isaac’s financial info, and wrote in court papers that they found several accounts in his name that weren’t accounted for in his court filings.

However, late last month, Isaacs fired back and asked for Blige’s lawyers’ allegations to be thrown out. Lawyers for Isaacs said Blige’s legal team’s contentions were improper because the lawyers didn’t have first-hand knowledge about the financial issues they raised.

Blige filed for divorce, accusing her husband of 12 years of cheating and misappropriating more than $400,000 of her money on “business expenses.” A judge has ruled that Blige must pay Isaacs $30,000 a month in temporary support.