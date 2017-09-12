Ambitionz Az A Plagiarizah: Canadian Poet Blatantly Copied One Of Tupac’s Poems

It seems that a lot of Canadian wordsmiths like to steal work from others and label it as their own (we’re lookin’ at you, Drake). Canadian poet ​laureate Pierre DesRuisseaux was found to have plagiarized the work of late rapper and poet, Tupac among many, many others.

“Poetry detective” Ira Lightman discovered some alarming details about DesRuisseaux’s poems. She stated that, “two days of sleuthing found 30 out of 47 poems that were heavily based on the work of others.” Included in these 30 instances was a rework of Tupac Shakur’s poem “Sometimes I Cry.” DesRuisseaux made very minor changes and retitled it “When I’m Alone.”

Tupac’s “Sometimes I Cry”:

Sometimes when I’m alone

I cry because I’m on my own

The tears I cry are bitter and warm

They flow with life but take no form

DesRuisseaux’s “When I’m Alone”:

Sometimes when I’m alone I cry

Because I’m alone.

The tears I cry are bitter and burning.

They flow with life, they do not need reason.

….Bruh didn’t even try, at all. This also isn’t the first time this poet has been accussed of being a copy-cat. In May 2016, Kathy Figueroa noticed marked similarities between an English translation of DesRuisseaux’s “J’avance,” and Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise.”

Before his death last January, DesRuisseaux received the Governor General’s Award for French poetry and was named a parliamentary poet laureate.