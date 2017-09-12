We All We Got: How Black Twitter Is Leading The Investigation Into The Death Of #KennekaJenkins

The Kenneka Jenkins Story

The tragic death of Kenneka Jenkins story started innocently enough: a 19-year-old gets drunk and accidentally locks herself into a hotel freezer where she died. And if you listen to Chicago PD when the story initially broke, then that was the end of it. But that wasn’t enough for Black people on social media who started putting two and two together.

What follows is how Black people across the country are rallying together to force an investigation into the murder of an innocent 19-year-old. We will #SayHerName, find justice and force the police to do something.

Now, remember this moment someone tells us we don’t care about “Black on Black” crime.