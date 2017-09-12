We All We Got: How Black Twitter Is Leading The Investigation Into The Death Of #KennekaJenkins
The Kenneka Jenkins Story
The tragic death of Kenneka Jenkins story started innocently enough: a 19-year-old gets drunk and accidentally locks herself into a hotel freezer where she died. And if you listen to Chicago PD when the story initially broke, then that was the end of it. But that wasn’t enough for Black people on social media who started putting two and two together.
What follows is how Black people across the country are rallying together to force an investigation into the murder of an innocent 19-year-old. We will #SayHerName, find justice and force the police to do something.
Now, remember this moment someone tells us we don’t care about “Black on Black” crime.
There was the video that popped up of the hotel party that Kenneka was allegedly lured into, where you can hear cries for help in the background.
Kenneka got set up by one of her so called friends at a kickback in a hotel in Rosemont, IL.
There’s whoever found this Twitter account laying out the possible details
And there is a full-on investigation going on, leading authorities to look into the videos. This is black activism, black love and black help. This is what we do, y’all. Hit the flip for more.