Be Easy! T.I. Shades Wendy Williams Over Her Droopy Diaper Bikini Photos
T.I. Sends A Message To Wendy Williams
T.I. put his thesaurus to good use again, this time with a super shady message to a famed talk show host. After those shocking pictures of Wendy Williams vacationing went viral…
Clifford Harris decided to comment.
According to T.I. he hopes this is a teachable moment for the perpetually messy and “malicious” daytime diva.
“I know what y’all expect. But I’m not gon do the obvious & fye her a** up. NOPE!!!” T.I. captioned photos of Wendy’s frail figure. “Let’s see if the power of mercy moves her heart to not be so malicious & vindictive in the future when she’s speaking on the lives of other strangers when they’re going through their own PERSONAL tough times.”
Ok now as much shit as this sister talk about people… (Myself included) I know what y'all expect. But I'm not gon do the obvious & fye her ass up. NOPE!!! I'm gon be respectful because regardless of her flaws she's still a independent black business woman that's had to fight her way through life to get where she is. JUST LIKE THE PEOPLE SHE JUDGES DAILY!!! But I'm gon try something new & different this time. Let's see if the power of mercy moves her heart to not be so malicious & vindictive in the future when she's speaking on the lives of other strangers when they're going through their own PERSONAL tough times. That's my approach… let's see. 🤔
Touché, Tip!
T.I. is probably still big mad that Tiny went on Wendy Williams and aired out her marital issues with him. At one point she even addressed those pesky rumors that Tip was cheating with Bernice Burgos.
What do YOU think about the tactful tongue lashing T.I. gave Wendy Williams???