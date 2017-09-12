Be Easy! T.I. Shades Wendy Williams Over Her Droopy Diaper Bikini Photos

WELP!

T.I. Sends A Message To Wendy Williams

T.I. put his thesaurus to good use again, this time with a super shady message to a famed talk show host. After those shocking pictures of Wendy Williams vacationing went viral…

Wendy Williams should never slander anyone about their looks never ever ever ever ever again pic.twitter.com/xTnCyBjvED — Sol Invictus (@sevenneuter) September 11, 2017

Clifford Harris decided to comment.

According to T.I. he hopes this is a teachable moment for the perpetually messy and “malicious” daytime diva.

“I know what y’all expect. But I’m not gon do the obvious & fye her a** up. NOPE!!!” T.I. captioned photos of Wendy’s frail figure. “Let’s see if the power of mercy moves her heart to not be so malicious & vindictive in the future when she’s speaking on the lives of other strangers when they’re going through their own PERSONAL tough times.”

Touché, Tip!

T.I. is probably still big mad that Tiny went on Wendy Williams and aired out her marital issues with him. At one point she even addressed those pesky rumors that Tip was cheating with Bernice Burgos.

What do YOU think about the tactful tongue lashing T.I. gave Wendy Williams???